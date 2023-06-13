Karnataka to set up 'vision groups' for 7 sectors to drive Industrial growth

Karnataka large and medium industries minister MB Patil greeting industrialists at an event in Bengaluru on June 12.

Karnataka will set up vision groups for seven sectors, including non-IT startups and aerospace & defence, to promote industrial growth, state’s large and medium industries minister MB Patil has said.

Machine tools, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), pharma, core manufacturing, including iron, steel and cement, and auto and electric vehicles are the other sectors that will be covered under the plan, Patil said on June 12 during a discussion with prominent industrialists in the state capital Bengaluru.

"This is the first time that sector-specific vision groups are being formed in the state. Previously, there was a vision group for overall industry development, but it lacked sectoral focus,” the minister said.

Apart from the mentioned sectors, the government also intended to promote future mobility, green hydrogen, food processing, textiles, warehousing and logistics" he added.

The vision groups would have business leaders, industry experts, public sector officials and academicians as members and guide the government in the development of industries.

Patil said the state had already attracted an investment of ₹40,000 crore in the field of electric vehicle manufacturing.

The country's first green hydrogen cluster would be established in Mangaluru, with entrepreneurs committing to investing ₹2.8 lakh crore. "The government will provide necessary infrastructure, including land and water, to support these initiatives as per norms," he said

"To bolster the aerospace and defence sector, the Karnataka Aerospace Technology Centre is planned to be set up at the R&D Park in Devanahalli to ease information dissemination, enable networks and market linkages and create Common Facility Centre (CFC) and incubation centres."

Patil said the government aimed to attract investment opportunities worth ₹2.5 lakh crore. A senior forest service officer will be appointed within the department to resolve environment-related issues.

Geetanjali Kirloskar (Toyota Kirloskar), Sushant Naik (Tata Motors), Rajiv Khushu (Texas Instruments) Amit Kumar Singh (Asian paints) were among representatives from more than 30 industries who attended the event.