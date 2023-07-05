Karnataka: 44 motorists booked for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on day 1

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Ramanagara police initiated action against motorists who exceeded the permissible speed limits on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, booking 44 cases on July 4 using speed radar guns.

As per the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the maximum speed limit on expressways for light motor vehicles and buses is 100 kmph, while trucks have a limit of 80 kmph. However, the speed limit for overtaking lane is set at 120 kmph.

Also Read: Bengaluru-Mysuru in 75-90 minutes. All you need to know about the new expressway

Police officials said that their focus is on targeting those who exceed 120 kmph. Karthik Reddy, superintendent of police in Ramanagara district, told Moneycontrol that they have procured three speed radar guns to book overspeeding cases. "During our trial on July 4, within a span of 30 minutes between Bengaluru and Channapatna (covering a distance of 55 km), we booked cases against 30 motorists who crossed 120 kmph."

Reddy expressed concern over the alarming statistics of 58 fatalities and 147 injuries recorded on this section between January 1 and June 25. He said that barricades installed for speed monitoring is temporary, and they also plan to implement contactless AI-based cameras.

Later in the day, Alok Kumar, additional director general of police (traffic & road safety), said that a total of 44 cases were booked on July 4, and the speed limit on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is 100 kmph. Additionally, the police have identified 18 accident-prone spots along the expressway.

Meanwhile, NHAI is considering a ban on two-wheelers and three-wheelers on the highways, allowing them only on the service road. Motorists traveling by car on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway have to pay Rs 320 for a one-way trip and Rs 485 for a round trip on the same day.