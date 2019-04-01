Jaganmohan Reddy hopes for hung Parliament, says will support BJP on one condition

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy said he is willing to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) falls short of the half-way mark. However, it would entail the BJP meeting one condition.

Reddy said his party would support anyone who grants special category status for Andhra Pradesh. The state has been seeking the status since its bifurcation in 2014. Reddy made the comment in an interview to India Today.

When asked if he would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA if it falls short and with a pre-condition of granting special status to AP, Reddy replied in the affirmative.

“We will have 25 MPs in our fold. And then, we will say — you sign and we support,” Reddy said. Andra Pradesh has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Reddy also said he is hoping for a hung Parliament so that he would be able to get a better deal for the state. “I want a hung Parliament,” he said.

“I would definitely want a situation like that (hung Parliament). Because, I am being betrayed. My state is being betrayed,” he added.

Earlier, Reddy's rival and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had walked out of the NDA over the special category status issue.