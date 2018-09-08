App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

It's celebration weekend for Queer Inc, corporates extend support

Travel companies that cater exclusively to members of the LGBTQ community announced monthlong discounts on stays, guided tours and packaged holidays

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

From Facebook profile images to desktop screen savers and company logos — everything has turned into a happy rainbow after the Supreme Court on September 6 read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), decriminalizing consensual gay sex.

While members of the LGBTQ community took to the streets to rejoice what is a landmark judgment, it was celebration time for most companies too. Interestingly, travel companies that cater to just the members of the LGBT community announced monthlong discounts on stays, guide tours and packaged holidays just so one can take his/her partner on a holiday to celebrate the much-awaited judgment.

“Once can finally have an inhibition-free holiday with their partner and not fear going against the law of the land. So, we thought we should help them celebrate and announced a 30 percent discount at all our properties,”said fashion designer Sanjay Malhotra.

Malhotra is the founder of Indjapink that runs several B&B facilities branded as Mister and Art Haveli. Indjapink is one of India’s first travel organizations catering only to men.

A lot of corporates also joined in the revelries. Flipkart, for instance, put up a feed on social media that said, "Here's to celebrating the cancelled order that has delivered dignity, equality, individualism and freedom."

Cab service platform Uber lit up its routes with the pride colours when a customer tried to book a cab and flashed a message that read "Move forward, ride with pride."

And what’s any celebration without good food? Food delivery app Swiggy  changed its logo to the pride colours and offered free delivery and discounts for a day .
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #celebration #LGBT. 377 #SC

