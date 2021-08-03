IRCTC, BHEL in partnership talks to run private trains: Report

The ministry said it has received bids from both the public and private sectors to operate 29 pairs of trains, with an investment of Rs 7,200 crore.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) are in talks for a partnership to run private trains.

The state-run companies might form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to run passenger trains on routes for which IRCTC has put in bids, Business Standard has reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"BHEL will be putting in the money required for private rail service, while

IRCTC is going to focus on operational requirements," an official told Business Standard. "IRCTC’s business model has not been capital expenditure-focussed. It has built only operational enhancements.”

On July 23, the Ministry of Railways had opened bids for public-private participation (PPP) in the passenger train operations project.

The ministry said it received bids from both the public and private sectors to operate 29 pairs of trains, with an investment of Rs 7,200 crore.

"The ministry of railways has received bids from both private and public sectors to operate 29 pairs of trains with around 40 modern rakes entailing an investment of around Rs 7200 crores. The Ministry of Railways will expeditiously complete the evaluation and decide the bids," an official statement said.

The ministry offered 12 clusters but received only three bids, Business Standard said. Megha Engineering and Infrastructures and IRCTC are the only companies that have participated in the bid round.