Primary market action: Four IPO launches, five listings to take place next week

The coming truncated week will see a lot of action in the primary market

The coming truncated week is going to see a lot of action in the primary market, as four IPOs will be opening for subscription and five new firms will be added on the bourses.

Polymer-based molded products maker Pyramid Technoplast is the only IPO in the mainboard, for which the bidding will start on August 18, with a price band of Rs 151-166 per share. The anchor book will be opened for a day on August 17.

The company is planning to mobilise Rs 153.05 crore via the maiden public issue, which comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 91.3 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 61.75 crore by promoter Credence Financial Consultancy LLP.

The proceeds will be utilised for repaying of certain outstanding borrowings, and funding working capital requirements of the company.

The offer will close on August 22.

Equity markets will remain shut on August 15 for Independence Day, while currency markets will remain closed on August 15 as well as August 16 for Parsi New Year.

Apart from Pyramid, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, the part of TVS Mobility Group, will close its Rs 880-crore IPO on August 14. The offer in last two days have seen 1.03 times subscription as investors have bought 2.58 crore equity shares against offer size of 2.51 crore shares.

Further, SBFC Finance, the MSME-focused non-banking finance company, will make its debut on the bourses on August 16, and biopharma company Concord Biotech will be listing on August 18, as per the IPO schedule.

SBFC Finance IPO shares traded at around 50-60 percent premium over the upper price band of Rs 57 per share, and Concord Biotech at around 18 percent premium compared to the upper IPO price band at Rs 741 per share, in the grey market, analysts said on anonymity. The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares, which can be sold and bought till the listing.

The grey market premium seems to have impacted by the recent correction in the market as it has fallen from around 70 percent, earlier in case of SBFC Finance and 22 percent for Concord Biotech.

SME Segment

The SME (small and medium enterprise) segment will remain busier than the mainboard as we will have three public issues debut as well as three listings on SME platforms.

Diamonds and jewellery maker Shoora Designs will open its Rs 2-crore issue for subscription on August 17, comprising only fresh issue, with an issue price of Rs 48 per share.

The company will be utilising issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The final day for the offer will be on August 21.

EPC services company Bondada Engineering and agrochemical formulations maker Crop Life Science both will launch their maiden public issues on August 18 and the closing date will also remain same as August 22.

Bondada Engineering intends to raise Rs 42.72 crore via public issue of 56.96 lakh equity shares, at a price of Rs 75 per share, while Crop Life is planning to mop up Rs 26.73 crore through IPO of 51.4 lakh shares, at a price of Rs 52 per share. Both are fixed price issue.

Further, Shelter Pharma will be closing the offer on August 14. The offer in last two days was subscribed over 3 times.

On the listing front, IT solutions and consultancy services provider Yudiz Solutions, and Gujarat-based healthcare organisation Sangani Hospitals will make their debut on the NSE SME on August 17, while Telangana-based spices & flour maker Srivari Spices and Foods, too, will list on the NSE SME, on August 18.

Amongst them, Srivari Spices and Foods shares attracted the maximum grey market premium of around 70 percent over the expected final issue price of Rs 42 per share, while Yudiz Solutions traded with around 10 percent premium over IPO price of Rs 165 per share, and Sangani Hospitals shares were available at a low single digit premium compared to offer price of Rs 40 per share, analysts said.