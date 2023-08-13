Epack Durable files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

Axis Capital, Dam Capital Advisors, and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

EPACK Durable Ltd, a leading outsourced design manufacturer of room air conditioners, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 13.07 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises of up to 1.17 million shares by Bajrang Bothra, upto 6.67 lakh shares by Laxmi Bothra, up to 7.49 lakh shares each by Sanjay Singhania and Ajay Singhania, up to 2.87 lakh each shares by Pinky Nikhil Bothra and Preity Singhania, up to 4.42 lakh shares each by Nikhil Bothra and Nitin Bothra, upto 3.8 lakh shares by Rajjat Kumar Bothra and 7.26 million by Advantage Fund S41 and up to 6.31 lakh shares by Dynamic India funds S4.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for financing capital expenditures for establishing manufacturing facilities, repaying loans, and addressing general corporate needs. As of June 2023, its outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 441.41 crore on consolidated basis.

Founded in 2002 in Greater Noida, EPACK Durable specializes in producing room air conditioners and small household appliances, operating manufacturing plants in Dehradun and Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. It manufactures room air conditioners comprising window air conditioners, indoor and outdoor units, split inverter air conditioners. It also manufactures small domestic appliances which includes cooktops, mixer grinders and water dispensers. It manufactures heat exchanger cross flow fans axial fans sheet metal press parts etc.

The firm reported a revenue of Rs 1538.83 crore in FY23 against Rs 924.16 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 31.97 crore versus Rs 17.43 crore last year.

Axis Capital, Dam Capital Advisors, and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.