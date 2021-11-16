Paytm IPO: Check share allotment online, latest grey market premium, listing date

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Investors can start checking their share allotment status for the initial public offering of Paytm operator One 97 Communications after being finalised on November 15. They have two available options to check the application status.

On the BSE website, one needs to

a) Select Equity and Issue Name (One 97 Communications Limited)

b) Enter Application Number and PAN Number

c) Finally check box (I'm not a robot), and click on search' to know the application status

Alternatively, the allotment status can be checked on the IPO registrar:

a) Select company name 'One 97 Communications Limited - IPO'

b) Select and accordingly enter PAN Number, or Application Number, or DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC

c) Finally click on submit to know the allotment status.

Paytm had launched the biggest ever initial public offering of Rs 18,300 crore during November 8-10, which is one of the most famous new-age internet companies failed to get healthy response from investors.

The initial share sale was subscribed 1.89 times. Qualified institutional buyers were main supporters to the issue, with their reserved portion being subscribed 2.79 times. A portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 1.66 times and that of non-institutional investors saw 24 percent subscription.

Also read - 350 Paytm employees set to become millionaires after IPO launch

Successful investors will get shares in their demat accounts by November 17 and the funds will be returned to unsuccessful investors by November 16.

The Paytm shares are expected to start trading on the BSE and NSE with effect from November 18.

The Paytm shares traded at the lowest premium in the grey market among the IPOs that are traded in the grey market now. It was available at a price of Rs 2,180 in the grey market, a 1.4 percent premium over the final issue price of Rs 2,150 per share, as per the IPO Watch and IPO Central. The premium has been reduced from 2.3 percent seen last week.

The grey market is an unofficial platform where the trading begins with the announcement of IPO price band and continues till the listing of shares on the bourses.

Also read - Paytm IPO: Why some fund houses invested, while several others stayed away

Paytm's initial public offering composed of a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore by selling shareholders, including founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and several investors such as Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce, Elevation Capital V FII Holdings, SAIF III Mauritius, and SVF Panther (Cayman).

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for growing and strengthening the Paytm ecosystem and investing in new business initiatives, acquisitions and strategic partnerships.