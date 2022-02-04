LIC may outgrow RIL with $272-billion market cap after listing

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The market capitalisation of Life Insurance Corporation of India has the potential to reach as high as $272 billion after its listing if the current valuation multiples of listed life insurance players in India are any indicator.

At such a valuation, LIC will become the second-largest listed insurance provider and the largest life insurer globally. Further, its market capitalisation will be the largest in India surpassing that of RIL's of around $210 billion.

Earlier this week, Reuters and CNBC-TV18 reported that the embedded value of the state-owned life insurance giant is likely to be around Rs 5 lakh crore. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

A Bloomberg report in January had suggested that the government may peg the valuation of LIC at roughly $203 billion. At such a valuation, the life insurer will be valued at 3.05 times price-to-embedded value (P/EV), which will be comparable to the quasi-state-owned insurer SBI Life Insurance Company.

Currently, HDFC Life Insurance trades at 4.1 times P/EV based on its estimated embedded value for the current financial year. Similarly, SBI Life Insurance trades at 3 times P/EV and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is available at 2.6 P/EV.

At current valuation multiples of listed peers, LIC’s market capitalization could be in the range of $172.9 billion to $272 billion. The valuation will put LIC ahead of global peers like China’s Ping An Insurance and China Life Insurance, Hong Kong-listed AIA Group and US-listed Metlife, who are valued at $57 billion to $149 billion.

“Ideally, LIC should get a premium over all the listed players,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, a portfolio adviser at Adroit Financial Services.

LIC’s likely premium to currently listed players will be based on its dominant position in India’s life insurance market with a more than 65 percent market share and the overall growth potential of India’s life insurance space.

The life insurer’s latest move to expand its online footprint through tie-up with PolicyBazaar will further enhance its ability to prize away market share from peers.

If the government does bring LIC to the public market at valuation multiples close to that of SBI Life, it would suggest that it is leaving some value on the table for investors.

At the reported market value of $203 billion, the government could have raised up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore by selling the maximum permissible limit of 10 percent stake in the company through the IPO under SEBI regulations.

That said, the revised estimate for disinvestment proceeds in the Budget 2022-23 has been pegged at Rs 78,000 crore for 2021-22. The government has so far raised around Rs 12,000 crore, implying that it will make up the deficit of Rs 66,000 crore from the stake sale in LIC.

“LIC IPO plans are going fine. It should happen this year itself. Money from LIC IPO will come this year itself,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had told Network 18 in an exclusive interview on February 2.

If the government hopes to raise the entire proceeds from LIC’s public issue this financial year itself, then it is likely that it may sell around a 5 percent stake in the insurance behemoth at a valuation of around Rs 13.2 lakh crore.

To be sure, the government has the option to sell 2.5 percent less or more stake in the LIC IPO from the SEBI mandated level of minimum 5 percent stake. The regulator in February 2021 had tweaked IPO rules for large companies to allow them to sell less than 10 percent of their stake through a public issue as long minimum public holding went up to 10 percent within two years and to 25 percent in five years of listing.

“Somebody may have suggested them to sell around 5 percent and let the market decide the valuation and then sell some stake every year,” Gupta said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.