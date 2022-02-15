English
    IPO greenlight shines for Uma Exports, Jesons Industries, Capital Small Finance Bank

    Capital SFB's IPO consists of an issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale; Uma's plans to raise around Rs 36 crore via fresh issue and an OFS; Jesons' plans issuance of shares worth Rs 120 crore and an OFS

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

    The capital markets regulator has shone the IPO greenlight for Uma Exports, Jesons Industries, and Capital Small Finance Bank.

    Capital Small Finance Bank had filed draft papers for IPO in November which consists of an issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.84 million shares by Amicus Capital Pvt Equity I LLP and others.

    Proceeds will be used to augment Tier I capital base to meet future capital requirements. As of June 2021, Tier I capital base was Rs 446 crore and capital to risk (weighted assets ratio) was 21.12%.

    Edelweiss Financial Services, Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.

    Uma Exports had filed draft papers on 2 July and plans to raise around Rs 36 crore via fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to 14.69 million shares by investors and promoters. Proceeds will be used for expansion of business by upgrading the manufacturing facility at Timba, Gujarat and repayment or prepayment of unsecured loans, among other things.

    Jesons Industries filed draft papers in November and plans a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 120 crore and an offer for sale of more than 1.21 crore equity shares by promoter Dhiresh Shashikant Gosalia.  Mumbai-based Jesons may also consider a pre-IPO placement issue to raise Rs 24 crore. The proceeds from the issue will be used to repay debt.

     
    Tags: #Capital Small Finance Bank #IPO - News #Uma Exports
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 11:51 am

