IKIO Lighting raises Rs 181.95 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

The Rs 606.5-crore maiden public issue of the company will open for subscription on June 6 and the closing date will be June 8.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

LED lighting solutions provider IKIO Lighting on June 5 has mobilised Rs 181.95 crore via anchor book ahead of its initial public offering.

The company, in its filing to exchanges, said it has finalised allocation of 63.84 lakh equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 285 per share, the upper price band.

Total 16 anchor investors invested in the company including HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Goldman Sachs, Quant Mutual Fund, Malabar India Fund, Mirae Asset India, Rohdea Master Fund, Motilal Oswal Select Opportunities Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Citigroup, and Societe Generale.

"Out of 63.84 lakh shares, 21.38 lakh equity shares were allocated to three domestic mutual funds through a total of five schemes at Rs 285 per share," IKIO said.

Also read: IKIO Lighting IPO opens tomorrow: 10 things to know before you subscribe to the offer

The Rs 606.5-crore maiden public issue of the company will open for subscription on June 6 and the closing date will be June 8.

The public issue comprises fresh issue of Rs 350 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 256.5 crore by promoters.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 270-285 per share.

The decorative lighting solutions provider is going to use fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts (Rs 50 crore) and investment in wholly-owned subsidiary IKIO Solutions (Rs 212.31 crore) for setting up a new facility in Uttar Pradesh, besides general corporate purposes.

IKIO Lighting already has four manufacturing facilities with one in the SIDCUL Haridwar industrial park in Uttarakhand and three in Noida.