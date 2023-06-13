IKIO Lighting IPO share allotment likely today, here's how to check status online

IPO Allotment

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

IKIO Lighting, which closed its initial public offering in the previous week, is expected to finalise the share allotment by June 13 evening. To check their allotment status, the bidders can either go to the BSE website or the portal of IPO registrar by following these few easy steps.

FOR BSE

a) Select equity and issue name (IKIO Lighting Limited) in the dropdown menu

b) Enter either the application number or the permanent account number (PAN)

c) Check the box (I am not a robot) and the click on the search button

On IPO registrar's portal

a) Select IPO IKIO Lighting in the dropdown menu

b) Select and enter either the application number, demat account number or PAN

c) Enter 'captcha' and click on the submit button

After the finalisation of allotment, refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful participants by June 14. Eligible investors will receive shares in their demat accounts by June 15.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

IKIO Lighting will debut on the BSE and NSE on June 16 in the seventh listing of the current calendar year.

IKIO shares were trading at a more than 30 percent premium in the grey market over its expected final issue price of Rs 285, analysts said on condition of anonymity. Earlier, the premium was 40 percent. The price band for the offer was Rs 270-285 a share.

Also read: ASK Automotive files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares. Generally, investors look at the grey market premium to get an idea about the expected listing price.

The IPO was subscribed 66.30 times during June 6-8. Qualified institutional investors bid 163.58 times the allotted quota, the portion set aside for high networth individuals was subscribed 63.35 times and that for retail investors 13.86 times.

The company, which offers original design manufacture (ODM) services in the LED lighting segment, raised Rs 606.5 crore via public issue that comprised fresh issue of Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 256.5 crore by promoters.