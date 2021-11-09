MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Sapphire Foods IPO: Betting on valuation discount & likely margin improvement

The IPO of Sapphire Foods Limited (SFL) has come at a time when quick service restaurant (QSR) players are witnessing a sharp drop in COVID cases and all QSR players are getting aggressive on store expansion given the lower penetration levels as well as an expected consumer shift towards trusted and hygienic brands in the post-COVID era. How does SFL stack up against peers, and should you subscribe to the offer, find out in this video

