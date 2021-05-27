MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | CAMS priced at premium to mutual fund stocks; should you buy?

CAMS enjoys a very strong position in the mutual funds industry. The sheer volume handled by CAMS more than off-sets the weakness on pricing front justifying its premium valuation. After the recent rally, CAMS is trading at rich valuation of 43 times FY23 estimated earnings. Watch this video to find out if you should add this stock to your portfolio.

