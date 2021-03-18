English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

GoAir likely to file draft papers for IPO in April to raise Rs 4,000 crore

For the IPO, ICICI Securities, Citi, and Morgan Stanley are the lead bankers.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST
GoAir. | Representative image.

GoAir. | Representative image.

Private airliner GoAir is likely to file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO) in April to raise around Rs 4,000 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.

"The company is likely to raise Rs 3,500-4,000 crore via issuance of over 25 percent equity. Funds raised will be used towards debt retirement and working capital," the business news channel quoted a source as saying. Adding more, the report says that the IPO may be a fresh issue of shares.

A DRHP or offer document is the preliminary registration document prepared by merchant bankers for prospective IPO-making companies in the case of book building issues.

GoAir gets Rs 800-crore credit line from banks: Report

According to its annual report for FY2020, the Wadia-group promoted company's debt stands at Rs 1,780 crore as on March 2020. Bombay Burmah, Britannia, and Bombay Dyeing have no stake in the airline.

Close

Related stories

For the IPO, ICICI Securities, Citi, and Morgan Stanley are the lead bankers. Earlier in February, the firm received a credit line of Rs 800 crore from banks to help continue flying amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

GoAir had applied for a debt restructuring under the Reserve Bank of India's one-time debt restructuring scheme. After receiving the credit line, there will be no need for recasting loans, Business Standard had reported.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #GoAir #IPO - News
first published: Mar 18, 2021 04:41 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.