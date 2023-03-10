Global Surfaces mobilises Rs 46.49 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Total three anchor investors - Leading Light Fund VCC - The Triumph Fund, Saint Capital Fund, and VPK Global Ventures Fund - Scheme 1 - participated in the anchor book.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Global Surfaces on March 10 has raised Rs 46.49 crore via anchor book ahead of the launch of the company's initial public offering next week.

Total three anchor investors - Leading Light Fund VCC - The Triumph Fund, Saint Capital Fund, and VPK Global Ventures Fund - Scheme 1 - participated in the anchor book.

"....in consultation with merchant bankers, we have finalised allocation of 33.21 lakh equity shares to anchor investors, at Rs 140 per share (including premium of Rs 130 per share)," the engineered quartz manufacturer in its filing to the exchanges.

ALSO READ: Global Surfaces IPO to launch next week. Check price band and other important information

Leading Light Fund VCC - The Triumph Fund has received 19.28 lakh shares worth Rs 27 crore, Saint Capital Fund 10.35 lakh shares worth Rs 14.49 lakh crore and VPK Global Ventures Fund - Scheme 3.57 lakh shares worth Rs 5 crore.

Global Surfaces will open its maiden public issue for subscription on March 13, with a price band of Rs 133-140 per share.

The Rs 155-crore offer, which will close on March 15, comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 119.28 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 35.70 crore by selling shareholders.

The natural stones processing company will utilise its fresh issue proceeds for investment in the wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Surfaces FZE for part-financing its capital expenditure. The subsidiary will set up manufacturing facility for engineered quartz at The Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

This is the second public issue this year after Divgi TorqTransfer Systems.