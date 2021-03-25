English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Craftsman Automation shares list at Rs 1,350, down 9% over issue price

Craftsman Automation IPO: The company raised the money at the higher end of the price band, Rs 1,490 per share.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto components manufacturer Craftsman Automation share price fell 9.6 percent in the opening on March 25. The stock listed at Rs 1,350 on the BSE, against the issue price of Rs 1,490.

The share price opened at Rs 1,359 on the National Stock Exchange, registering a 8.8 percent decline compared to issue price.

Given the current market volatility, unattractive valuations and tepid IPO subscription, the listing price was on expected lines, experts feel.

Craftsman Automation, a well-diversified engineering company, garnered Rs 823.7 crore through its public issue comprising a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 673.69 crore by existing selling shareholders. The company will utilise fresh issue money for repaying of debt.

The company raised the money at the higher end of the price band, Rs 1,490 per share.

Close

Related stories

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

It is the largest component manufacturer engaged in the machining of cylinder heads and cylinder blocks in the construction equipment industry as well as in the IMHCV segment of the commercial vehicle Industry.

The business operates in three key segments namely automotive powertrain and others, automotive-aluminium products, and industrial and engineering, having 12 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across 7 cities of India.

Tata Motors, Daimler India, Tata Cummins, Mahindra & Mahindra, Royal Enfield, Siemens, Escorts, Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial Vehicles, and TAFE Motors & Tractors are among others its customers.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Craftsman Automation #IPO - New Listings
first published: Mar 25, 2021 10:01 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.