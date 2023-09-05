English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Basilic Fly Studio IPO oversubscribed 286.61 times on final day

    Basilic Fly Studio IPO received bids for 146.06 crore equity shares against issue size of 50.96 lakh shares

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    September 05, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST
    Basilic Fly Studio IPO

    Basilic Fly Studio IPO closes today

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The IPO of Basilic Fly Studio has attracted huge interest from investors as the offer was oversubscribed 286.61 times, with bids for 146.06 crore equity shares as against the issue size of 50.96 lakh shares.

    High networth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors lent big support to the issue as their reserved portions were booked 550.8 times and 415.3 times, respectively, while qualified institutional buyers (QIB) made an investment for shares 116.3 times the allotted quota.

    The Chennai-based company intends to raise Rs 66.35 crore via public issue of 68.40 lakh shares. The issue included reservation of 10.26 lakh shares for the market maker and the rest of 58.14 lakh shares was the net issue. There was 50 percent reservation for the QIB in the net issue, 15 percent for HNIs and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

    Also read: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia closes with 47% gains on debut

    The maiden public issue comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 60.53 crore and an offer-for-sale of 6 lakh shares worth Rs 5.82 crore by promoters. The Rs 16.91 crore has already been raised by the firm via anchor book, a part of QIB.

    Related stories

    The visual effects (VFX) studio operator will utilise fresh issue proceeds for setting up a facility in Hyderabad and Salem, and add the infrastructure to existing facilities in Chennai and Pune.

    Further, the expansion of workspace in London, strengthening the facilities in Vancouver, and general corporate purposes will also be funded by fresh issue money.

    Also read: Oman India Joint Investment Fund-backed Stanley Lifestyles files IPO papers

    Meanwhile, Mumbai-based promotional marketing agency Pramara Promotions also closed its Rs 15.27-crore public issue on September 5, getting subscribed 24.31 times as it received bids for 5.89 crore shares against the offer size of 24.24 lakh shares.

    Specialty chemicals & API supplier Saroja Pharma Industries India, too, concluded the IPO on September 5. The offer was booked 8.47 times as investors bought 91.88 lakh shares against IPO size of 10.84 lakh shares.

    Also read: Chavda Infra IPO opens on September 12, price band set at Rs 60-65 per share

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - News
    first published: Sep 5, 2023 07:49 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!