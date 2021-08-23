MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Almost 52% IPO investors sold shares on listing day in April-July FY22

The data showed that around 5.7 lakh of Motilal investor clients subscribed to initial share-sales in just 4 months of 2021-22 compared to 5.1 lakh in the entire preceding fiscal year.

PTI
August 23, 2021 / 11:13 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Almost 52 percent of IPO investors sold shares on the listing day in the first four months of the ongoing fiscal year while another 20 percent sold the allotted shares within the first week of listing on stock exchanges, an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services showed.

Around 64 percent of the initial public offering (IPO) clients applied for at-least two such public issues, according to the broking and distribution business of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL).

The data showed that around 5.7 lakh of Motilal investor clients subscribed to initial share-sales in just 4 months of 2021-22 compared to 5.1 lakh in the entire preceding fiscal year.

Around two-thirds of overall IPO clients have been onboarded from three states — Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. MOFSL cited this exponential surge in numbers from 17 IPOs in comparison to 36 IPOs in the last fiscal year.

It, further, said 61 percent of its clients made online subscription for IPO shares. Glenmark Lifesciences received the highest online penetration with 68 percent clients and 71 percent of the overall investment value coming through online channels. So many companies are planning to raise money through primary markets in the remainder of the financial year.

Close

Related stories

With economic turnaround taking shape and favourable general market conditions, IPO is expected to remain a preferable investment avenue for FY22," Ajay Menon, Whole Time Director & CEO, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL said.

So far this year, there have been at least 40 new listings that have raked in around Rs 68,000 crore and more are in the offing. The depth of investor interest, especially from the retail segment, is much visible with many IPOs being oversubscribed over 100 times and offers worth over Rs 75,000 crore in the pipeline.

Also, reports say the total number of IPOs may well top the 100-mark this year.

Experts believe that high liquidity in domestic and foreign markets is driving the IPOs.
PTI
Tags: #IPO - News
first published: Aug 23, 2021 11:13 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.