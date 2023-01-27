English
    Adani Enterprises FPO subscribed 1% on Day 1, retail portion booked 1%

    Investors can bid for a minimum of four shares and in multiples of four shares thereafter. The offer closes on January 31

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    January 27, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST
    Gautam Adani, Chairperson of Adani Group. (File image)

    Adani Enterprises' follow-on public offering (FPO), the largest ever in the history of Indian capital markets, received bids for 3.18 lakh shares or 1 percent of the issue size of 4.55 crore shares on January 27, the first day of bidding.

    Retail investors, employees and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) have started putting in bids for the offer but qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have not bought a single share yet.

    However, the anchor book of nearly Rs 6,000 crore, a part of QIB book, was fully subscribed on January 25. Accordingly, the issue size was reduced to 4.55 crore shares, from 6.47 crore shares initially.

    Retail investors have bought 1 percent and employees 4 percent of their allotted quota, while HNIs (non-institutional investors) have bid for 25,376 shares against the reserved portion of 96.16 lakh shares.