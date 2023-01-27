Adani Enterprises FPO subscribed 1% on Day 1, retail portion booked 1%

Gautam Adani, Chairperson of Adani Group. (File image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Adani Enterprises' follow-on public offering (FPO), the largest ever in the history of Indian capital markets, received bids for 3.18 lakh shares or 1 percent of the issue size of 4.55 crore shares on January 27, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors, employees and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) have started putting in bids for the offer but qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have not bought a single share yet.

However, the anchor book of nearly Rs 6,000 crore, a part of QIB book, was fully subscribed on January 25. Accordingly, the issue size was reduced to 4.55 crore shares, from 6.47 crore shares initially.

Retail investors have bought 1 percent and employees 4 percent of their allotted quota, while HNIs (non-institutional investors) have bid for 25,376 shares against the reserved portion of 96.16 lakh shares.

The offer will close on January 31. Investors can bid for a minimum of four shares and in multiples of four shares thereafter.

Read More

Adani Enterprises with a market capitalisation of Rs 3.4 lakh crore plans to raise Rs 20,000 crore via the FPO, at a price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

The issue proceeds will be utilised for certain projects of the green hydrogen ecosystem; improvement of certain existing airport facilities; and construction of a greenfield expressway.

Adani Enterprises, controlled by the billionaire Gautam Adani, will also repay certain borrowings via the issue proceeds. It had more than Rs 40,000 crore of borrowings on its books as of September FY23, against over Rs 41,000 crore as of March FY22.