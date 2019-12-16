App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insolvency resolution of Ruchi Soya under IBC likely to be completed on December 16: Report

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in July cleared Patanajali Ayurveda’s takeover of Ruchi Soya under IBC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The insolvency resolution of Ruchi Soya under the Insolevncy and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is likely to be completed on December 16, a source told CNBC-TV18.

The dues of lenders to Ruchi Soya are also expected to be settled on the same day, the sources added.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in July, cleared Patanajali Ayurveda’s takeover of Ruchi Soya under the IBC, and approved its resolution plan in September.

Close

Patanjali secured funds from the State Bank of India, Union Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank and Allahabad Bank before.

related news

Also read | Patanjali secures Rs 3,200 cr loan from banks to buy Ruchi Soya

The report noted that the total admitted claims from financial creditors against Ruchi Soya is Rs 9,384 crore, while secured financial creditors would get Rs 4,053.19 crore.  Under the resolution plan, workmen and employees are to be paid Rs 14.92 crore and unsecured financial creditors are to receive Rs 40 crore.

Ruchi Soya went into insolvency in December 2017. Following this, the insolvency plea filed by two lead creditors — Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank — was admitted by the NCLT.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #Business #India #Patanjali Ayurveda #Ruchi Soya

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.