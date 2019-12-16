Insolvency resolution of Ruchi Soya under IBC likely to be completed on December 16: Report

The insolvency resolution of Ruchi Soya under the Insolevncy and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is likely to be completed on December 16, a source told CNBC-TV18.

The dues of lenders to Ruchi Soya are also expected to be settled on the same day, the sources added.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in July, cleared Patanajali Ayurveda’s takeover of Ruchi Soya under the IBC, and approved its resolution plan in September.

Patanjali secured funds from the State Bank of India, Union Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank and Allahabad Bank before.

The report noted that the total admitted claims from financial creditors against Ruchi Soya is Rs 9,384 crore, while secured financial creditors would get Rs 4,053.19 crore. Under the resolution plan, workmen and employees are to be paid Rs 14.92 crore and unsecured financial creditors are to receive Rs 40 crore.