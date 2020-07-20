Infosys inks long-term pact with the German firm LANXESS for digital and workplace transformation

Indian IT firm Infosys and German firm LANXESS entered into a long term partnership for digital and workplace transformation. LANXESS manufactures chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals in Germany.

As a part of the tie-up, India’s second-largest IT services firm will support LANXESS in its IT infrastructure digitisation strategy and enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries using a secure and fully managed modern workplace, according to a company statement.

Infosys will set up end-user centric modern workplace, which supports multi-lingual artificial intelligence-powered service desk operating from Europe and India for the LANXESS’s workforce, the statement added.

Germany is a very strategic market for Infosys and is an important part of the localisation strategy in Europe, said Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys.

“In today’s world, digital workplace as a service is becoming increasingly relevant for all our clients’ transformation journeys and we are glad to be partnering with LANXESS to enable their transition to a modern digital workplace,” the statement added.

This is in the long line of digital and workplace transformation deals the IT major has signed in the last two weeks.

On July 10, Infosys and US-based Old National Bank entered into a partnership for a digital transformation deal. Early last week, Infosys won a multi-year large deal with the investment management firm Vanguard, It is valued at $1.5 billion and could go up to $2 billion in the next 10 years, The Times of India reported.

Vendor consolidation, where clients are looking for a single vendor for IT, and increasing investment in digital are driving the demand for the company on the back of COVID-19, according to Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said at a recent press briefing.

For the quarter-ending June, the company registered an impressive 1.5 percent growth in constant currency driven by digital. Of the $1.7 billion deal, the company signed in Q1, majority of which were digital transformation deals.