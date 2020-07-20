Infosys' Vanguard deal may be valued at $1.5 billion: Report

Infosys' contract with investment firm Vanguard could be worth $1.5 billion, which will make it the largest deal ever signed by the software major.

The partnership could be extended up to 10 years, which would raise the contract value to $2 billion, sources told The Times of India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Infosys declined to comment on the value of the deal when contacted by the newspaper.

Infosys and Vanguard announced a strategic partnership on July 14, which will the Bengaluru-based company assume day-to-day operations supporting Vanguard's DC record-keeping business.

"Approximately 1,300 Vanguard roles currently supporting the full-service recordkeeping client administration, operations, and technology functions will transition to Infosys," the companies said in a joint statement, without specifying the deal size.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Infosys signed large deals worth $1.74 billion for Q1 FY21 compared to $1.65 billion during the previous quarter.

The size of Infosys' contract with Verizon rose to $1 billion in 2019, the report said.