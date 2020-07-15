Infosys reinstates growth guidance even when its peers haven't. What’s behind this confidence?

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys reinstates growth guidance even when its peers haven't. What’s behind this confidence?

Cloud, automation, vendor consolidation along with strong deal momentum is granting the company better visibility and confidence

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After withdrawing its guidance in March, IT major Infosys is the first Indian IT firm to reinstate its revenue guidance for FY21. Peer Wipro was more cautious and shied away from offering any guidance.

The company guided 0-2 percent growth in constant currency revenue terms and operating margin in the range of 21-23 percent.

Wipro’s guidance is quarterly, whereas Infosys is annual. TCS does not provide any guidance.

Close
What gives Infosys confidence?

This announcement comes at the back of huge demand in areas of digital, strong deal pipeline and better growth visibility despite the coronavirus pandemic.

related news

The company is seeing huge demand in the areas of digital such as cloud, automation, cybersecurity and vendor consolidation, which the company said it benefitted from.

“We announced landmark digital engagements with Vanguard for record keeping services. This, coupled with our strong Q1 result, gives us a powerful foundation for the rest of the year,” said CEO Salil Parekh.

Infosys’ signed large deals worth $1.74 billion for Q1 FY21 compared to $1.65 billion in Q4 FY20. On July 14, the company won a large contract in the US, which according to a Times of India article, is pegged over $700 million.

Infosys registered 1.5 percent year-on-year growth in constant currency terms at $3121 million. Its digital revenue grew 24 percent and now accounts for about 44.5 percent of total revenue.

There are still uncertainties. “Regions such as the US and UK are still emerging from the pandemic. In India, the state of medical emergencies are still not fully known. Not everything is completely clear in terms of future horizons,” Parekh pointed out.

“However, what we have learnt in Q1 and the ongoing strong client connects is that the strength of our franchise is coming through clearly. With that we reinstate our guidance,” he explained.

For Infosys, like its peers, a digital strategy is key.

Digital strategy amid COVID-19

As clients move to a new normal, the company is aligning itself with the clients’ demand. Case in point is the company’s digital revenue that is close to 45 percent. However, the company’s core (legacy businesses including maintenance and support) revenue has declined by 14 percent YoY.

Is core replacing digital for Infosys? Parekh explained that it is not a question of whether core will replace or be bigger than digital. “It is being much more aligned to what our customers are looking for and make sure we have those capabilities to provide them the right services. That’s the approach,” he added.

“One of things we put in place really is how do we want to drive digital. The reason is that this is where clients are making the biggest changes. That is the transformation journey we are embarking upon,” Parekh explained.

By bringing digital component to 44.5 percent, Parekh said the company is strongly aligned with what is relevant to its clients.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 10:43 pm

tags #Business #earnings #Infosys

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.