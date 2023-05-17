Infosys bags $1.5 bn deal from BP for end-to-end application services

Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani and BP EVP Leigh-Ann Russell

Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Infosys has bagged a deal from energy company BP to be their primary partner for end-to-end application services, the company said. As per sources, the deal size is $1.5 bn, making this a mega deal at a time when the industry has been facing several headwinds, and mega deals are few and far between.

For Infosys, this marks the biggest deal since the company signed Daimler in late 2020.

Infosys said it will be BP’s primary partner including for development, modernisation, management, and maintenance.

The focus of the two companies will be on modernising BP’s application landscape for business resilience, driving value from operational efficiencies, and building more adaptive and agile processes to speed up innovation.

In a statement, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh termed it as a strategic milestone in their long-standing relationship with the energy company.

“As we see global momentum in energy transition, building a strong digital core and scaling it to maximise operational efficiency is a key business imperative. We are now jointly working towards enhancing digital maturity, productivity, and driving innovation for bp,” he said, adding that they will use digital tech and advancements in AI.

“We are delighted to further develop our relationship with Infosys to help accelerate our digital transformation and scale growth through tech-enabled operations. Together, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive growth for the future,” Leigh-Ann Russell, EVP, Innovation & Engineering, bp, said.