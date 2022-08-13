Industry group proposes self-regulatory grievance redressal board for social media firms

Representative Image

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has proposed a self-regulatory grievance redressal board for social media companies, CNBC-TV18 reported on August 13.

The industry group has reportedly recommended that the board should serve as an appellate body for decisions made by grievance redressal officers of intermediaries.

The self-regulatory body should comprise seven members, and be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or a high court, the IAMAI has suggested, as per the report.

The other six members of the group should include three senior executives of social media companies and three members from the technology or media industry, or experts in law, the IAMAI reportedly proposed.

As per the IT Rules 2021 (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) notified last year, large social media companies, which are classified by the government as intermediaries, have to deal with user grievances and harmful content.

The norms mandated the social media companies to appoint a chief compliance officer of Indian origin, and publish a monthly compliance report.

The government had described the new IT rules as essential to provide ordinary social media users to have a forum to raise grievances against the misuse of social media like spreading fake news and inciting violence.