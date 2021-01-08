MARKET NEWS

IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from February 1

The northeastern state was connected with Delhi last month by direct flight services of regional airline flybig.

PTI
January 08, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
IndiGo | Company reported loss at Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 1,062 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 2,740.9 crore from Rs 8,105 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)

IndiGo | Company reported loss at Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 1,062 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 2,740.9 crore from Rs 8,105 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)

 
 
Private carrier IndiGo will resume direct flights between Kolkata and Shillong from February 1 with the Meghalaya government reopening the state for tourists after remaining closed for almost 10 months due to COVID-19, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Friday.

The northeastern state was connected with Delhi last month by direct flight services of regional airline flybig.

"After long suspension of their flight due to #COVID19 pandemic, M/s Indigo @IndiGo6E is all set to resume its Kolkata flt (flight) from 1st Feb. Booking is started.

"This is second major boost to tourism in #Meghalaya after Delhi flt (flight) by @flybigairlines," AAI Shillong Airport authorities said on Twitter.

IndiGo had commenced operations to and from Shillong -- its 54th domestic destination-- in July 2019 under the regional connectivity scheme.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 8, 2021 02:14 pm

