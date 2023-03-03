IndiGo targets US market via codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines

Indigo’s competitor Air India has non-stop flights to New York, Newark, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

IndiGo, India's largest airline by fleet and market share has set its sights on the lucrative United States market through an existing codeshare with Turkish Airlines. In a joint filing by Turkish Airlines and IndiGo with the US Department of Transportation, the nodal agency for such filing and approvals, the airlines have asked for “expedited approval of the application”, a standard practice for such cases.

When accepted, IndiGo will be able to sell flights to Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.A codeshare agreement is an arrangement between airlines that allows passengers to seamlessly transfer from one operator’s flight to that of another by using the same flight number. Indigo’s competitor Air India has non-stop flights to New York, Newark, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

What is IndiGo’s plan?

IndiGo, which started a codeshare with Turkish Airlines in 2019, has gone from strength to strength after the pandemic. After initially launching with 20 destinations, the arrangement has steadily seen expansion to more destinations within Europe and with this filing, shows how the eyes are set on a bigger expansion. IndiGo started operating a Turkish damp-leased B777 between Delhi and Istanbul starting February 01 giving it a huge boost in capacity. The Business class on these flights is sold exclusively by Turkish Airlines while both the airlines sell the economy class. When approved, the Turkish Airlines flights to twelve destinations in the US will also have a “6E” code on the flights and will be the first time that IndiGo flight numbers will be listed at airports in the US.

