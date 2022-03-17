English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IndiGo says adversely hit by ATF price hike, bring it under GST

    On March 16, Jet fuel prices were hiked by over 18 percent, that pushed the prices to an all-time high of Rs 110,666.29 a kl

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said the hike in the aviation turbine fuel price, which is at an all-time high, had adversely affected the airline and jet fuel should be brought under the goods and services tax (GST) regime to make flying affordable.

    His comments after the jet fuel prices were hiked by 18.3 percent on March 16 that saw ATF soaring past the Rs 1-lakh-per-kilolitre mark for the first time, as crude prices have spiked in recent weeks over supply concerns following the Russia-Ukraine war.

    The price was hiked by 17,135.63 per kl to Rs 110,666.29 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers

    The government should bring ATF under the GST and make flying affordable for consumers and viable for airlines, Dutta said on March 16.

    IndiGo is India's largest airline, with around 55 percent share in the domestic passenger market.

    Close

    Related stories

    Over the past few weeks, crude oil prices have soared to a seven-year high, nearing $140 a barrel, Dutta said in a statement.

    This has resulted in over 50 percent ATF price hike from January 2022 till date, including the 18 percent hike, he said. This situation adversely impacts airlines, given that the ATF constitutes over 45 percent of operational costs.

    They were in talks with the government to bring ATF under GST, as would bring the benefit of input tax credit, Dutta said.

    Such measures were needed more than ever to offset the increase in cost and make flying viable for airlines and affordable for consumers, he said.

    A rationalisation of taxes would result in high growth for the sector, creating a multiplier effect throughout the economy, promoting trade, tourism and job creation, he said.

    A Vistara spokesperson said airfares were a function of market dynamics and decided on the basis of multiple factors like the balance of demand and supply, market sentiment, competition, among others.

    The resumption of scheduled international flights from March 27 was expected to stimulate demand and help the industry in managing the increase in ATF prices, he added.

    Unlike ATF, petrol and diesel prices continue to remain on freeze for a record 133rd straight day on March 17.

    The daily price revision was put on hold on November 4, 2021, just as electioneering to elect new governments in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab started.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ATF price #Business #IndiGo #Ronojoy Dutta
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 11:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.