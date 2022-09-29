English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IndiGo inducts first freighter aircraft

    The induction of A321 P2F (passenger to freighter) will help the airline offer cargo services on both domestic and international routes, IndiGo said.

    PTI
    September 29, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST

    No-frills carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced the induction of its first freighter aircraft, converted from a passenger plane. The airline is already a market leader in the domestic passenger segment in the country with a fleet of over 275 aircraft, operating over 1,600 daily flights to and from 74 domestic destinations.

    In addition, as part of its international operations, it caters to 26 destinations in the overseas market. The induction of A321 P2F (passenger to freighter) will help the airline offer cargo services on both domestic and international routes, IndiGo said.

    The aircraft will be able to service markets between China in the east and the Gulf in the west, as well as the CIS countries to the north, the airline said. IndiGo also said it will be utilising the same pool of pilots and engineers that fly and service its current fleet for the cargo plane.

    The CarGo business brought in revenues when the scheduled commercial flights were at a standstill. Our partnership with the Airbus for freighter programme will further help strengthen our business in the CarGo segment," said Mahesh Malik, Chief Commercial Officer - CarGo, IndiGo. The narrow-bodied freighter aircraft offers 24 container positions with a payload capacity of up to 27 tonnes.

    The conversion of full passenger planes into cargo aircraft is being carried out under a programme involving ST Engineering and Airbus with their joint venture, Elbe FlugzeugWerke (EFW), according to the airline.
    PTI
    Tags: #Freighter aircraft #IndiGo
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 08:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.