IndiGo begins daily flights between Delhi and Dharamshala

India’s largest airline IndiGo on March 26 launched direct flights between Delhi and Dharamshala, marking the low-fare carrier’s entry into Himachal Pradesh.

It will “strengthen domestic connectivity, provide accessibility, and make travel more affordable and hassle-free for customers during the summer season,” IndiGo said in a release. Dharamshala is the airline’s 78th domestic and 104th overall destination.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said direct connectivity to Dharamshala will “provide a gateway for the tourists to explore the local markets, temples and monasteries, museums, churches and unwind in the picturesque waterfalls and mountains of Himachal Pradesh”.

Travel & tourism boost

The move aims to bolster passenger traffic even further as IndiGo witnessed a strong demand for connectivity to Himachal Pradesh, Malhotra said. “The direct flights from Delhi will also connect Himachal Pradesh to the rest of the country and international destinations in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Our commitment to expand our regional connectivity remains unwavering,” he added.

Dharamsala is the winter capital of Himachal Pradesh and residence of the Tibetan spiritual guru the Dalai Lama. Direct flights to the town would “enhance accessibility to nearby tourist attractions and provide more options to consumer looking for vacation in mountains”, IndiGo added.

Flight services

IndiGo has a fleet of more than 300 aircraft and operates nearly 1,800 daily flights to 78 domestic and 26 international destinations, the airline said.