English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indian Oil cuts jet fuel price by 1.3% to Rs 1.21 lakh/kl in Delhi

    This is the first Air Turbine Fuel price cut this year, following 10 rate hikes since January, including an 18.3% zoom in March 2022

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
    Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 percent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs (Representative Image)

    Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 percent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs (Representative Image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) cut the price of jet fuel or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in Delhi by 1.3 percent to Rs 1.21 lakh per kilolitre (kl) today. This is the first price cut this year.

    Earlier on May 16, IOCL had hiked the jet fuel prices by 5 percent taking it to Rs 1.23 lakh per kl. ATF prices have been on a steep climb, up 61.7 percent Rs 72,062 per kl to Rs 1.23 lakh per kl, since January.

    Fuel rates have been increased in India because energy prices globally have risen on the back of supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand returning after being hit by the pandemic. India is 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.

    Also Read | Boiling crude oil, surging refining margins put energy sector on a high

    Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 percent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs.

    Close

    Related stories

    The steepest hike of 18.3 percent came on March 16, followed by a 2 percent jump on April 1, a 0.2 percent rise on April 16 and another 3.22 percent hike on May 1. A total of 10 price hikes have taken place this year since January — reflecting a surge in global energy prices.

    Also Read | Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 135, domestic cooking gas stays unchanged

    Rates differ across states, depending on the incidence of local taxation.

    ATF prices for domestic airlines (Applicable from June 1, 2022)
    MetrosPrices (Rs/Kl)
    Delhi121,475.74
    Kolkata126,369.98
    Mumbai120,306.99
    Chennai125,725.36
    ATF prices for domestic airlines on international run (Applicable from June 1, 2022)
    MetrosPrices (Rs/Kl)
    Delhi1,181.86
    Kolkata1,221.95
    Mumbai1,178.61
    Chennai1,177.20
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AIr Turbine Fuel #Business #India #Indian Oil Corporation #Jet fuel #price.cut
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 09:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.