Indian IT sector’s Gen AI push is more FOMO than actual revenue conversion: Industry experts

Amid the tepid performances they reported last week, tier-I Indian IT companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech and Wipro, played up the Generative AI (Gen AI) card to signal market readiness during Q1 earnings. Industry experts say this was more out of the fear of missing out (FOMO) than actual immediate revenue conversion.

According to analysts, most of the projects discussed by the Indian IT firms, though promising, are still at the proof of concept (PoC) stage, focused on finding contextual use cases, and it will be a while before they start generating revenue.

Unlike Accenture, which announced last month that within four months, it has secured $100 million worth of generative AI projects, giving a glimpse at possible revenue generation, Indian IT firms are yet to reveal such details.

Nevertheless, most Indian IT firms discussed work being done, project pipelines, investments and training talent to spruce up their AI practice.

What companies are doing

TCS has 50 PoCs in the works and around 100 generative AI deals in the pipeline. The company already has a pool of 50,000 trained associates in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). It plans to create a trained talent pool of 100,000 for generative AI.

TCS has partnerships in place with Google to leverage its PaLM LLM (large language models) as well as with Microsoft’s Azure Open AI, to build customer-specific use cases.

HCLTech, too, announced that it has over 140 external and internal generative AI projects at various stages of maturity — from PoCs to implementation. CEO and MD C Vijayakumar also told Moneycontrol that the company will be training around 20,000 associates in generative AI skills over the next 18 months and has set up three global labs. Overall, HCLTech’s management maintained that the deflationary pressure from generative AI is still two-three years away.

During its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 28, Infosys said that it has 50 active Gen AI projects in the pipeline.

Cognizant launched Neuro to help companies responsibly deploy Gen AI.

Meanwhile, Wipro is investing $1 billion to strengthen its AI capabilities over the next three years, while training 250,000 associates with the required skills.

Accenture too is investing $3 billion to enhance its data and AI capabilities over the next three years.

‘Driven by FOMO’

According to Sumeet Jain, vice-president – technology sector, ICICI Securities, while Generative AI has matured beyond the hype and is the right strategy to go ahead with, it is still driven by FOMO.

“There’s a lot of talk around it. Everybody has to show certain pilots to ensure that if this technology becomes mainstream they are not left behind. This is more of FOMO. If you miss out on the opportunity and the clients see you don’t have the right capabilities, they will go to competitors,” he told Moneycontrol.

“Generative AI is at a very preliminary stage right now. The real use cases are quite limited at this stage. Accenture, in its commentary, said they have won $100 million worth of projects in the last four months. I don’t think any of the Indian IT companies have spoken about the revenue generated from Gen AI in the last few months. It is more at the PoC stage for most of the IT companies,” he added.

Jain believes that there’s a lot that needs to be contextualised to actually use generative AI. There will be a lot of technical debt if companies use Gen AI without checks and balances in terms of data security etc.

“But again, it will also not be very difficult to adopt Gen AI as a lot of your coding will get automated, business processes, customer support experiences and interfaces will get automated,” he said.

Speaking about HCLTech’s and Tech Mahindra’s delay in venturing into the cloud adoption opportunity a few years back, Jain said, “HCLTech is slightly more inclined towards traditional IT services. Their exposure towards digital in terms of cloud and SaaS is there but not as high as Infosys or TCS. As of now, their revenue contribution from digital is some 37 percent, which is much lower than its peers.”

Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader of ISG India Research, a global technology research and IT advisory firm, also noted the lack of business cases. “We are hearing promises of significant productivity improvements — upwards of 50 percent, which is exciting, but keep in mind these are just promises; we are not seeing any impact in proposals or business cases, yet,” she said.

Dharshan said there have been advancements in application development and maintenance leveraging tools, such as Github Co-pilot and Amazon Code Whisperer, to deliver functionality faster in IT operations, resolve issues and problems faster, and integrate contextual and conversational conversations and smart agent assistants in contact centres.

“However, there are still the issues of data usage, data security and privacy that haven’t been addressed at scale, which will impact widespread rollout,” she added.

Pareekh Jain, Founder and CEO, EIIRTrend, concurred with the view that Gen AI is more hyped than having actual work happening on the ground. “But it is necessary for IT firms to invest in it, otherwise clients will look elsewhere. It is needed to safeguard large clients. For instance, Infosys won a $454-million deal with Danske Bank and offered Gen AI solutions as a part of it,” he told Moneycontrol.

Interestingly, Pareekh also thinks that enabling too much Gen AI into projects could ultimately be revenue-diluting as the technology, once advanced, could take away jobs and reduce deal sizes. “In itself, Gen AI will not be a big deal. Even if implemented at scale, this could be revenue dilutive for IT firms, as ultimately this technology will take away jobs due to automation. This will also lead to deal sizes coming down. So, I don’t think IT companies will be very aggressive on generative AI either,” he said.

Gen AI in its current form will mainly be a part of larger solutions being offered by IT firms. It will take another two-three years for this technology to generate significant revenue as a standalone deal offering, Pareekh said.