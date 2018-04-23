App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 23, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian cos need to brace up for EU data protection regulation: PwC

The EU GDPR will usher a new data and privacy protection regime to give regulators unprecedented power to impose fines, requiring large-scale privacy changes across organisations - including India-based companies- if they conduct business in Europe, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian companies need to ready themselves for EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into effect from May 25, said global consultancy firm PwC.

The EU GDPR will usher a new data and privacy protection regime to give regulators unprecedented power to impose fines, requiring large-scale privacy changes across organisations - including India-based companies- if they conduct business in Europe, it said.

The PwC Global State of Information Security Survey (GSISS) 2018 shows that 56 per cent companies have an overall information security strategy while 53 per cent still require employee training on privacy policy and practices.

It noted that 51 per cent companies have an accurate inventory of personal data, 49 per cent limit personal collection, retention and access to the minimum necessary, and 46 per cent require third parties to comply with their privacy practices.

related news

"It is important for Indian companies to brace up their security which will help them embrace GDPR. It is important for the companies to inform and educate their key stakeholders on the impact, enabling right planning of resource allocation with a right timeframe," said Sivarama Krishnan, Leader, Cyber Security, PwC India.

Under GDPR, all organisations will have to report specific types of data breaches to the Supervisory Authority and, in some cases, to the individuals affected, PwC said.

Reporting of breaches to individuals is critical in the case of high-risk data where the breach could typically result in discrimination, damage to reputation, financial loss or loss of confidentiality to the individuals affected, it said.

tags #Business #Companies #EU #Indian companies #PWC

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.