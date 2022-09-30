India is the testing ground and microcosm for Instagram Reels’ performance, say Meta leadership

Ajit Mohan, MD, Meta India

Meta celebrated its Creator Day after over three years on September 30, kick starting with its offline Mumbai edition. The event managed to grab eyeballs not only with its footfall and gathering of over 500 top content creators of the country but also Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Tanzanian Instagram sensation Kili Paul joining and performing for the audience.

The event is going to happen across four more cities, gathering the influencers and also promoting the success of Reels, which was launched during the pandemic and quickly became one of the key products for Meta.

Interestingly, India was the testing ground for the product before it took off globally. To strengthen its positioning, the company also introduced its creator enablement programme to educate content creators through online courses and certifying them free of cost. The course has seen over 2.2 lakh registrations, said Ajit Mohan, Managing Director, Meta India.

Addressing the creator community gathered, Nicola Mendelsohn, VP- Global Business Group, Meta said, “Reels was introduced to the world through India because we knew that reels would really be blossoming and vibrant if it was championed by a vibrant creative community. We found that community here in Mumbai.”

She added, “Each and every one of you creators have helped us to shape Reels.”

Mohan said, “A lot of how we built products in the company and including the product that was in many ways was incubated in India--- Reels is by testing and learning and seen what works, what creators like you love and don’t like, ---our efforts are more focussed on getting all of you coming together and collaborating and just celebrating this. We have planned five creator days this year. We are reaching out to a lot more creators in a lot more cities.”

Some of the cities include Lucknow, Kochi and Coimbatore.

“Our CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already said that reels is an important product for our company. It is a huge driver of growth on our platforms. It helps people around the world understand each other through the language of creativity,” Mohan said.

“As we build on the product we also want to lean in into creator education. Our creator enablement programme, Born on Instagram, pivoted a little last year when we announced online learning module. Anyone and anywhere in India could access any of the module for free and get certified in the process. Today over 2.2 lakh creators have registered for the course so far. A majority of them are from smaller cities and the courses are now available in seven languages,” he added.