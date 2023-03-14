India exports wheat worth Rs 11,728.36 crore during April-January of this fiscal: Govt

On the first day, the FCI offered for sale about 22 lakh tonnes of wheat against the earmarked 25 lakh tonne under OMSS

The country has exported wheat worth Rs 11,728.36 crore during the April-January period of this fiscal year, the government said on Tuesday.

In May last year, the government had banned exports of wheat to boost domestic availability and control prices In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "At present, there is no proposal for lifting restriction on export of wheat before the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare".

"During the current fiscal year (up to January 2023), Rs 11,728.36 crore worth of wheat has been exported," he added.

Although the export was banned, the government had said wheat export will be allowed in case of shipments where the Irrevocable Letter Of Credit (ILOC) has been issued on or before May 13.

Tomar said, as per second advance estimates for the agriculture year 2022-23, the wheat production in the country is estimated at 112.18 million tonnes which is higher by 4.44 million tonnes than the production achieved during 2021-22 crop year (July-June).

In reply to a separate question, Tomar said, "in the Northern Indian plain, the maximum temperature in February 2023 was hovering around 32-33 degree celsius in most of the area, and this temperature is unlikely to impact the wheat grain growth adversely as crop canopy temperature can be easily modulated by 2-3 degree celsius less than air temperature by irrigation." In central and peninsular India, he said the temperature always remains comparatively higher against northern plain throughout the crop growth period and crop phenology is naturally adjusted accordingly.

"Therefore, in these area also, the temperature as high as 35 degree celsius is also not going to impact wheat yield adversely," he added.

Based on the surveys conducted by ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat & Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal in collaboration of State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs), it is found that wheat crop situation is normal, he added.

"The scientists of ICAR have issued the advisory of giving light irrigation to modulate the crop canopy temperature favourably as and when required. ICAR-IIWBR issues weekly advisory to the farmers and the information is circulated to state agriculture departments, KVKs and SAUs," the minister said.

The advisory is uploaded regularly on websites, Facebook and circulated to various stakeholders through WhatsApp group.

"Further, foliar spray of MOP @0.2 per cent (200 litres/acre) is recommended to minimise the heat shock," he added.

All extension agencies from the Central and state governments along with ICAR/SAUs visit the farmers' fields regularly and provide timely advisories to the farmers, wherever heat stress conditions can have adverse effects, the minister said.