Income Tax Day Live Updates: One lakh notices sent on basis of non-filing of returns, misreporting of income: FM Sitharaman

July 24, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

Speaking at the Income Tax Day event 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said:

-- There is effectively no tax on Rs 7.27 lakh in the new tax regime.

-- Rs 50,000 tax deduction brought in the new tax regime.

-- About one lakh notices were sent in cases where income was found to be over Rs 50 lakh; these will be cleared by March 2024.

-- As many as 55,000 one-time cases were opened following Supreme court order.