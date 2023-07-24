Income Tax Day Live Updates: One lakh notices sent on basis of non-filing of returns, misreporting of income: FM Sitharaman

Speaking at the Income Tax Day event 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that about one lakh notices were sent in cases where income was found to be over Rs 50 lakh; these will be cleared by March 2024.
"We are talking about widening the tax base via awareness and nudging. The Income Tax Department is working towards a taxpayer-friendly regime," Finance MinisterNirmalaSitharamansays.
Speaking at the Income Tax Day event 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said:
-- There is effectively no tax on Rs 7.27 lakh in the new tax regime.
-- Rs 50,000 tax deduction brought in the new tax regime.
-- About one lakh notices were sent in cases where income was found to be over Rs 50 lakh; these will be cleared by March 2024.
-- As many as 55,000 one-time cases were opened following Supreme court order.
Speaking at the Income Tax Day event 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that tax rates have not gone up over the years, yet revenue has been constantly rising over the past three-four years.
“If income tax revenues are increasing it is not because of the hike in rates but due to efficiency, plugging of leakages and formalisation of the economy,” the FM said.
She added that the income tax department has shown that it is capable of exceeding the Budget targets.
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra says: “Tax buoyancy has been over one for the last six years except for the COVID-19 year… Record 72 lakh income tax returns received in one day… Averages processing of returns has been reduced to 16 days; need to focus more on further automation taxpayers' services,”
CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta says: “Reduced average processing time of income tax returns to 16 days; 50% of returns filed in current year have already been processed.”
Speaking at the Income Tax Day 2023 event, CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta informed that 80 lakh refunds have already been processed in this year. He said: “We are growing at 16% over last year in income tax collection. In the current year, four crore income tax returns filed already which is 6.5% higher than the previous year.”