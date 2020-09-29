IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: Which cities do India's richest live in?

Hurun India and IIFL Wealth on September 29 released the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020. The ninth edition of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List ranked 828 individuals who have a net worth of at least Rs 1,000 crore. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani from Mumbai topped the list for the ninth consecutive year, registering a fortune of Rs 6,58,400 crore.

As for the cities where the richest live, Mumbai is the residential capital of India’s wealth creators, being home to 217 individuals that comprise 26 percent of the list, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. Mumbai is also the preferred city of residence for the top 100.

Read: IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: Mukesh Ambani tops for the ninth consecutive year

Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher, Hurun India said, “Over half of the new additions in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 are contributed by the Top 3 cities this year - a spike from the 36 percent last year. The fact that the list features entrepreneurs from 111 cities evidence the length and breadth of India’s wealth creation story”.

With 58 new entrants and 17 dropouts, Mumbai registered a net increase of 41 individuals. For the first time, New Delhi registered a net loss of five with 21 total dropouts.

With 248 and 128 entrants respectively, Maharashtra and Delhi are the preferred states of residence for individuals in 2020 edition of the list.

Speaking at the launch, Yatin Shah, co-founder, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management said, “Despite these unprecedented times, it is encouraging to note that the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 has only grown. India is witnessing multiple themes playing out simultaneously, which include rising wealth creation in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, change in behaviour of wealthy families with wealth preservation dominating investment decisions.”

Rank City Rich List Entries (Change) Richest Individual 2020 1- Mumbai 217 (+41) Mukesh Ambani 2- New Delhi 128 (-5) Shiv Nadar & family 3- Bengaluru 67 (+10) Azim Premji & family 4- Hyderabad 51 (+4) Murali Divi 5- Ahmedabad 38 (+5) Gautam Adani 6↑ Chennai 37 (+6) Kalanithi Maran 7↓ Kolkata 32 (-2) Benu Gopal Bangur 8- Pune 21 (-7) Cyrus S Poonawalla 9- Dubai 15 (-1) Vinod Shantilal Adani 10↑ Coimbatore 13 (+1) K Srinivasan & family 10- London 13 (0) SP Hinduja & family 12- Surat 11 (+3) Savji Dholakia 13↑ Gurugram 8 (+1) Nirmal Kumar Minda 13* Ludhiana 8 (+3) Paritosh Kumar & family 15↓ San Francisco 7 (+0) Jayshree Ullal 15↑ Rajkot 7 (+1) Bhikhabhai Popatbhai Virani 17* Singapore 5 (+0) Shyam Bhartia 17↓ Nagpur 5 (+0) Satyanarayan Nuwal 17↑ Noida 5 (-1) Ballabh Prasad Agarwala & family 20↓ Ernakulam 4 (+1) George Alexander Muthoot & family 20* Thrissur 4 (+0) Joy Alukkas 20* Tirupur 4 (+0) Prem Prakash Sikka & family 20* New York 4 (+1) Ajaypal Singh Banga 20* Salem 4 (+1) R Rajendran & family

: Cities of Residence of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020

Notes: ↑ Rank increase YoY; ↓ Rank decrease YoY; - No Rank change YoY; * New to Top 20

Source: Hurun Research Institute; IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020