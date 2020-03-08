Women's T20 World Cup 2020 becomes most watched women's cricket event

The Women's Twenty20 World Cup has got the attention of cricket enthusiasts and the proof of this are the television and digital viewing numbers released by International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to ICC data, the opening match between India and Australia saw a reach of 20 million and average audience of 3.5 million in India. This is 39 percent higher than the most watched match at the 2018 edition of the ICC Women’s World Twenty20.

In India, Star Sports is broadcasting all matches involving the Indian team in five languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

The first 12 matches of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup attracted 2.4 billion viewing minutes in India — a 213 percent increase as against the 2018 edition which saw 787 million viewing minutes.

Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Strong traction on digital platforms

This year’s event is breaking all records in terms of viewing numbers on digital platforms.

The sporting fixture has recorded 701 million video views to date across ICC's digital and social platforms.

This is a record for ICC women’s events with the previous best coming in 2017 for the Women’s Cricket World Cup, which netted total of 100 million views from the whole event.

In addition, the official tournament social channels have attracted 34 million engagements and over two billion impressions with fans.

Women's T20 cricket grabbing attention across the globe

Australia’s match against India became the second most watched women’s match in Australia as it witnessed a combined average audience of 4.4 lakh across Fox Sports and the Nine Network.

The Women's T20 World Cup is receiving free to air coverage in Australia with 13 matches (versus six in 2018) broadcast on Nine Network.

This has contributed to a 1,600 percent increase in viewing minutes of the tournament in Australia.

The sporting fixture is also seeing strong traction in the United Kingdom. The most watched match in the country was England's game against West Indies with an average audience of 2.4 lakh.

The match also became the second most watched for any international women’s match on record in the UK.

The most watched match in the UK remains the 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final between England and India, which saw 4.6 lakh average audience.

The Women's T20 World Cup will end with the final game between India and Australia which is attracting sports fans across the world.

This is why the ticket sale for the finals surpassed 75,000 on March 6.

In fact, new tickets in few categories have been released, which were previously exhausted.

So, only time will tell if the Women's T20 World Cup will set a new record for attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8 during the final.

The current record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture is 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in the USA with 90,185 attendees.