Hyderabad rains: Cops urge IT companies to work from home, log out phase-wise till August 1

Cyberabad Police officials during a meeting with industry on July 26

Police in Hyderabad on July 26 advised IT companies to work from home (WFH) and to extend phase-wise log outs till August 1, in view of the heavy rains in the city, and the effect they have had on the traffic.

This is the second advisory issued by Cyberabad Police, one of the three police commissionerates in Hyderabad. The first advisory, issued on July 25, urged IT companies to take up phase wise log outs till July 27.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra and senior police officials, on July 26, also conducted a meeting with the IT, ITes, pharma, hotels and hospital CEOs and other senior leaders from the industry to improve the traffic scenario in Cyberabad.

Raveendra, while thanking, companies for implementing the staggered logout approach, also urged office goers to get into car pooling, use Metro and public transport to reduce congestion on roads.

On July 24, a 30-minute blinding brought the city, especially the IT hub of the city, to its knees. All areas surrounding Hi-Tec City, Gachibowli, Financial District, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Mehdipatnam and Begumpet were affected.

According to the recent advisory by Cyberabad cops, companies, including TCS, Dell, Oracle, Tech Mahindra and others located on the Ikea to Cyber Towers Road have been advised to log out at 3 pm.

Similarly, companies located in Bio Diversity and Raidurgam area have been suggested to log out at 4.30 pm. Lastly, for companies located in Financial District and Gachibowli area, which includes, Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro and others, a time period between 3 pm and 6 pm has been suggested for logging out.