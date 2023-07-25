Hyderabad: Police advises IT companies to log out phase-wise due to heavy rain forecast

Hyderabad

After a half an hour rain on July 24 choked the city, police in Hyderabad has advised IT companies to log out sequentially in view of the heavy rains forecast for the State from July 25 to July 27.

The Cyberabad Police, one the three police commissionerates in Hyderabad city, has advised IT companies to log out at three different timings based on the area they are located, to avoid traffic jams.

On July 24, a 30-minute blinding spell brought the city, especially the IT hub of the city, to its knees. All areas surrounding Hi-Tec City, Gachibowli, Financial District, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Mehdipatnam and Begumpet were affected.

Now, according to an advisory by the Cyberabad Police, companies, including TCS, Dell, Oracle, Tech Mahindra and others located on the Ikea to Cyber Towers Road have been advised to log out at 3 pm.

Similarly, companies located in Bio Diversity and Raidurgam area have been suggested to log out at 4.30 pm. Lastly, for companies located in Financial District and Gachibowli area, which includes, Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro and others, a time period between 3 pm and 6 pm has been suggested for logging out.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, heavy to very heavy rainfall with possibility of floods, for Telangana from July 25 to July 27.