How Zomato will deliver Biryani, Momos, Omlette, Poha, Coffee in 10 minutes

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has sought to reassure various stakeholders who were outraged with its plans to deliver food in 10 minutes. In a series of slides on the social media he has assured users on driver safety, quality of food and the viability of this model.

Zomato is hopeful of delivering food to customer in 3-6 minutes with the delivery partner riding at 20 kilometres per hour.

In a Twitter thread Goyal said that the 10 minutes food delivery will only happen for select food items and specific customer locations. He was responding after the social media questioned how it will be able to deliver good quality good in such a short span of time.

Announcing the company's plans to deliver food in 10 minutes, a day before, Goyal had said that the fulfillment of his quick delivery promise will rely on a dense finishing stations’ network, which will be located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods.

The company will also depend heavily on dish-level demand prediction algorithms and in-station robotics to ensure that the food is sterile, fresh, and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner.

Read: 'Maggi, Poha, Biryani...': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal lists food items under 10-minute delivery plan

Zomato will house bestseller items - some 20-30 dishes across its finishing stations from the partner restaurants based on predictability.It also claims that following the 10-minute model, the prices of the items will also get reduced.

Zomato Instant as it will be called, will start a pilot with four stations in Gurugram from April.