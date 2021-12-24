How mid-cap IT stole a march over its larger rivals

What had worked best for the mid-tier IT firms was working directly in the business functions of clients, rather than just the IT part of it, which was where the large IT firms focused.

Indian IT companies significantly benefited in the Covid era due to the accelerated shift to digital that led to higher demand for software services. Within this, midcap IT stocks stole a march over their larger rivals, with the shares of some companies earning returns as high as 500 percent in two years.

A combination of factors—attractive valuations, outperformance on revenue growth, new leadership, a sharper focus on a few sectors, and nimbleness—is helping these companies pull ahead, according to experts.

Mid-tier IT firms

While large-cap companies have a market capitalisation of Rs 20,000 crore or more, the market cap of midcaps is between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore.

As of December 10, 2021, midcap companies such as Mindtree, Persistent Systems, KPIT Technologies, and Birlasoft have yielded gains of 400-500 percent since January 2020. L&T Infotech, Mphasis, L&T Technology Services, and Coforge saw a price gain of 200 percent over what it was at the beginning of January 2020. Of the top mid-tier IT companies, Persistent Systems, KPIT Technologies, and Birlasoft witnessed share price increases of close to 500 percent from the beginning of last year.

In comparison, the top four IT firms’ stock price returns stood between 68 and 160 percent, with Wipro having the highest price return of 158 percent from January 1, 2020.

“Midcaps were trading at a discount to large caps and have caught up now. They have also outperformed the larger companies in terms of revenue growth. While people expected a consolidation, midcaps do well when the overall demand environment is strong. They are more nimble and have been able to quickly adapt to the demand for digital services and discretionary projects,” an analyst who has been tracking the sector for over a decade said.

What is driving this? Abhishek Sinha, COO and Board Member, L&T Technology Services (LTTS), said there are a couple of reasons why it worked for them. LTTS’ price was 259 percent higher as of December 10 than it was in January 2020. For one, what works for mid-tier IT firms, he said, was the right size. “You need the right size to manage the business,” Sinha said. When it comes to large-cap IT firms, they are too big, with hundreds of thousands of people that need to be managed. “But if you look at a company of 20,000 to 40,000 people, you can make decisions quicker. You are not a juggernaut, where changing the direction takes time. That is what worked for the midcap companies,” he explained. LTTS employs 17,900 people. The company’s ability to take quick decisions shows in business results. “At the end of the day, the market does not care about anything but business results. Our ability to provide business results was far easier (because of the size),” Sinha added. A case in point is the six strategic focus areas for LTTS such as 5G, electric vehicles, sustainability and med-tech that the company revealed in September 2021. These sectors will help reach $1.5 billion in revenue by FY25. Take Mindtree. After Debashis Chatterjee took over as CEO in 2019, he unveiled a 4x4x4 strategy in December last year, wherein the focus was on four industries, four geographies and four service lines. It is clearly paying dividends, with the stock price up from Rs 1,400 in December 2020 to Rs 4,500 now, an increase of 220 percent. This is despite the huge hit in its travel business, which accounted for 16 percent of the revenue pre-pandemic and 8-9 percent now. Commenting on this, Chatterjee said in a recent interaction, “I have to focus on what we can do and what is within our control. There will be seasonality in quarters, but our momentum, growth engine, and the foundation that we have laid for growth will continue.”