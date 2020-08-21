How a bunch of startups is helping people celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

The festive season is here again and so is the positivity that comes with it. Ganesh Chaturthi, being celebrated on Saturday, marks the beginning of the season. This year, however, COVID-19 has provided an unpleasant twist to what should otherwise have been a time of joy and bonhomie, when people gather in large crowds in their neighbourhoods and in shopping areas.

In a sense, Ganesh Chaturthi will be a marker for how various festivals are celebrated this year, and in keeping with pandemic protocols.

Performing a puja is an elaborate affair and involves many activities from getting the idol to performing the puja, which is done by the Pandit (priest) for Ganesh Sthapna.

Global market intelligence agency Mintel India says the festival is likely to be a low-key affair this year. “As people continue to be under restrictions due to the pandemic, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is expected to be low key compared to regular times,” said Nidhi Sinha, Head of Content, Mintel India.

Families will face other challenges as well. While prepping the house for the Ganesh festival, they may end up trying to enlist the services of a priest at the last minute. Some may have to wend their way through overcrowded markets to buy puja essentials. Others will want that perfect, eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha.

Fortunately, startups such as My Omnamo, Mypoojabox and Eco Ganesha are stepping up to help families navigate through these challenges and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi without any hassle.

My OmNamo, a mobile app available on Google Play Store, is helping people in last-minute Ganesh idol shopping, décor and modaks. My Omnamo also offers customised puja packages, both online and offline, with pandit booking services, temple darshan bookings and more.

Keeping in mind the restrictions several housing societies have in place with respect to entry of outsiders, pandits are taking the digital route this year to perform Ganesh pujas.

“This year the focus is more on home delivery of the Ganeshotsav package — an eco-friendly Ganesha idol, complete puja samagri for Ganesha sthapna, including fresh flowers and durva, online/offline purohit services and hygienically made Ukadiche modak (steamed modak),” said Makarand Patil, Founder, My OmNamo.

“Our basic package starts at Rs 4,501 and goes up to Rs 10,999. The Ganesha idol (murti) is available in sizes from six to 24 inches and the price of the idols varies from Rs 999-5,999,” he added.

Eco Ganesha will offer pandit facilities, where they will upload a video of the Ganesh sthapna pooja, while online player Mypoojabox is selling Ganesh idols and also offers customers an option to select decoration material and puja samagri.