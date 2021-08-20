Hold Oil & Natural Gas Corporation: target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. ONGC’s crude oil production has been in the range of 54-63% of total domestic oil production in FY11-21 ONGC is also a play on the refining sector via its subsidiaries

Outlook

We retain our HOLD rating on the stock We value ONGC at Rs 110 i.e. Rs 90 for core oil & gas business and Rs 20 for subsidiaries and other investments.

