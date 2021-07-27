Hold Hindustan Zinc: target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated July 23, 2021.
Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc (HZL) is one of the world’s largest and India’s only integrated producer of zinc-lead and silver.World’s second largest zinc-lead miner and one of the lowest-cost producers of zinc globally HZL is the largest primary zinc producer in India, with 77% market share including alloys and 80% market share without alloys
Outlook
We retain our HOLD rating on the stock We value HZL at Rs 340 i.e. 7x FY23E EV/EBITDA
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
