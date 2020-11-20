PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Avadh Sugar and Energy; target of Rs 195: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Avadh Sugar and Energy with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated November 19, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Avadh Sugar and Energy


Avadh Sugar has sugar crushing capacity of 31800 tonnes crushed per day (TCD), distillery capacity of 200 kilolitre per day (KLD) & co-generation capacity of 74 MW. The company produces ~6.9 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar & ~5 crore litre of ethanol with this capacity. With the installation of insinuation boilers in both distilleries, Avadh would be able to produce ~7 crore litre of ethanol every year and would be able to sacrifice more sugar by diverting sugarcane to B heavy ethanol. The company would be generating B heavy molasses in three out of its four plants to produce ~7.0 crore litre of ethanol in sugar season 2020-21. Though Avadh has large ethanol capacity, we believe it would be insufficient to exhaust entire molasses given it would be diverting more than 75% of its sugarcane to the B heavy molasses route.




Outlook


Avadh has a sizable sugar & distillery capacity but has been unable to utilise export subsidy benefits and ethanol expansion policy effectively. We believe it needs to scale up its distillery operations to increase sugar sacrifice for ethanol production. Also, sugar export subsidy in 2020-21 sugar season is necessary to reduce sugar inventory, working capital debt. The stock is trading at 4.7x FY22E EV/EBITDA. We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD with a target price of Rs 195/share valuing it at 5x FY22E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Avadh Sugar and Energy #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.