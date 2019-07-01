Hero MotoCorp sales dip 12% in June to 6,16,526 units

The company had sold 7,04,562 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp July 1 reported 12.49 per cent decline in total sales at 6,16,526 units in June.The company had sold 7,04,562 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 09:48 pm