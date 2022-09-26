English
    Hero Electric to set up EV manufacturing plant in Rajasthan

    Spread across 170 acres, the Rs 1,200 crore facility will start commercial production by end of 2023

    September 26, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

    Hero Electric said on September 26 it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan to set up its electric vehicle  manufacturing hub in Salarpur industrial region having yearly capacity of two million units.

    Spread across 170 acres, the Rs 1,200 crore facility will start commercial production by end of 2023, the company said. The facility will utilise sustainable and renewable resources like solar energy, it added.

    “We are thankful to the Rajasthan government for their support in setting up our third greenfield (new) plant that will help promote a circular economy in the Salarpur industrial area," said Naveen Munjal, managing director of Hero Electric.

    Promoting the 'Make-In-India' vision, the facility will manufacture all current and upcoming Hero Electric two-wheelers, the company said.

     
    Tags: #electric scooter #Hero Electric #Rajasthan #Salarpur industrial hub
