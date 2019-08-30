App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC sells Gruh Finance shares worth nearly Rs 67 cr

According to the latest block deal data available with BSE, HDFC sold 27 lakh shares of Gruh Finance at Rs 247.15 per piece for a total amount of Rs 66.73 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mortgage lender HDFC on August 30 offloaded 27 lakh shares of its subsidiary Gruh Finance, worth nearly Rs 67 crore through open market transaction.

According to the latest block deal data available with BSE, HDFC sold 27 lakh shares of Gruh Finance at Rs 247.15 per piece for a total amount of Rs 66.73 crore.

The shares were bought by Societe Generale, the block deal data showed.

As per the shareholding data for quarter ended June 2019, HDFC held 47.43 per cent stake in the firm.

Shares of Gruh Finance closed at Rs 258.40, up 3.55 per cent on the BSE.

In a separate transaction, Standard Chartered Private Equity sold over one crore shares of Redington (India) Ltd for a total amount of over Rs 114 crore.

Over 1.05 crore shares were sold at a price of Rs 108.05 per scrip, amounting to Rs 114.01 crore.

The shares were bought by Augusta Investments for the same amount.

Standard Chartered Private Equity held over 73 lakh shares, or 1.89 per cent stake, in Redington at the end of June 2019 quarter, as per the shareholding data available on the BSE.

Shares of Redington (India) Ltd closed at Rs 108.35 on the BSE, down 0.55 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Business #GRUH Finance #HDFC #Market news

